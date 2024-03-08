Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 329 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,188 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $553.68. 675,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.29 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $587.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

