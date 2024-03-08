Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 11,144 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after purchasing an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,553. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.