Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,767 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.26. The stock had a trading volume of 306,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,253. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

