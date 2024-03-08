Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.16.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

