Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $235.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.82.

AMD opened at $211.38 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $214.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

