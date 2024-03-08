Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $211.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $338.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $78.51 and a 52 week high of $214.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,177,338,000 after buying an additional 570,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

