ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ADTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 154.6% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 404,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 245,911 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 57.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after buying an additional 875,140 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 360,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 53,155 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in ADTRAN by 606.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 673,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 101,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 42,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

