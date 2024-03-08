ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
