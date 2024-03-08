Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 4% on Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 538,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,401,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Specifically, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $135,572.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,084.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $500.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

