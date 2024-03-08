AdaptHealth’s (AHCO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AHCO. UBS Group upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.10.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.