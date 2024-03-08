Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 7,100 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

