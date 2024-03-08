Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 7,100 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

