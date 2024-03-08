Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 500 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren by 9.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.