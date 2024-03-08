Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 44,500 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $996,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 597,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,220,000 after acquiring an additional 874,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $4,423,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $121.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

