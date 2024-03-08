Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 25,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.34% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

