Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 20,000 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,768,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of BJ opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.97.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

