Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $145.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.