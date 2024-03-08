Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New $19.13 Million Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $27.56 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

