Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $15.64 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,640,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of IDEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEX by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $240.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

