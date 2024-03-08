Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $20.16 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $20,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313,438 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

