Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $19.76 Million Stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,971 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.90.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

