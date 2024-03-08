Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $16.60 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after buying an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 309,009 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

STLD stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $137.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

