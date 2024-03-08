Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.48% of Kellanova worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $5,896,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 514.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 249,630 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,735,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

