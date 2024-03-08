Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in HP were worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

