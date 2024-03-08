Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 2.6 %

ALB stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $255.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.