Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 932,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Regions Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.