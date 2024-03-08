Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,155 shares of company stock worth $5,906,737. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $166.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.73. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

