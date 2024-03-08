Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 20,800 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Garmin worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 728,834 shares in the company, valued at $102,532,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,571 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,144 in the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $141.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $141.78.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

