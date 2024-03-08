Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 12,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in PTC were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in PTC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in PTC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $186.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

