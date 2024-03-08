Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 285,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $256.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $264.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

