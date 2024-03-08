Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

ACHV stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $92.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.32. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

