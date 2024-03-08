Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
