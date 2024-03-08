ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 251.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

