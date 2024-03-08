ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

ABM Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

ABM Industries stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

