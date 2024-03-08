Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 163,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 114,356 shares.The stock last traded at $82.90 and had previously closed at $81.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.38.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 191,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 167.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

