Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.29 million, a P/E ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

