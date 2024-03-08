A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Sells $836,990.70 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE AOS opened at $86.65 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 111.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 57.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

