a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

