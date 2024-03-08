89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Get 89bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 89bio

89bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.