8,937 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 229,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,615 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2,683.6% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 171,748 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 8.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 219.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150,282 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $77.41 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.