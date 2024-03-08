6,695 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

