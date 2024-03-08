60,361 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.