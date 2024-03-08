5,313 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 502,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $116.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

