502,630 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 502,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,509,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of CRH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CRH by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

NYSE CRH opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

