3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $92.60 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

