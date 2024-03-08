35,798 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 260.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.80 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

