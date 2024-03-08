3,098 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $241.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $245.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

