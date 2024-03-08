26,382 Shares in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Insider Activity

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 59,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $2,440,865.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,248,729. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120. Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SPHR opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $51.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The business had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.