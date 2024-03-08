21,810 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 88.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $186.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $188.37. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.