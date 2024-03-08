1Spatial (LON:SPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.99

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.99 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.65 ($0.80), with a volume of 53877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.80).

1Spatial Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The company has a market capitalization of £70.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,712.50 and a beta of 0.37.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

