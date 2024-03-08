19,933 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after buying an additional 1,204,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,286,000 after buying an additional 167,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after buying an additional 135,357 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

